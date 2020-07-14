Rally to end violence held for teen, 15, killed over the weekend in North Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There was a rally Monday evening for the 15-year-old who was shot and killed on Gerbert Road this weekend.

Family and friends gathered to remember the teen and asked for an end to the violence.

As the family seeks justice for 15-year-old Marcus Peters, Jr.’s death, they also want to put an end to senseless violence that’s killing too many young people and hurting their families.

“I lost my son 13 years ago, and now his son,” said Stefani Martin, Marcus’ grandmother. “It hurts and it needs to stop.”

It’s the cycle of pain for Martin. Her grandson is the latest teen shot and killed here in Columbus.

“I miss my baby,” she said. “He was too young to die.”

Martin said that growing up, Marcus was your typical kid — he was silly, loved to dance, and loved football.

At one point, he even wanted to play for the Ohio State University, but something changed

“He just got lost,” Martin said. “The streets grabbed my baby. The streets took my baby away from here.”

Now the grieving grandmother said she needs the community’s help.

“Everybody needs to come together to stop all this violence,” she said.

And this community is responding.

About 30 friends, family, and community members joined together to say enough is enough.

Young and old protesting through the streets of Linden, demanding justice and demanding peace for a city in pain.

“I’m looking for hope,” Martin said. “I’m praying to God it works, because we’re losing too many babies.”

Organizers of the rally said they will be out in Linden every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. protesting for peace and an end to violence, especially among the youth.

If you have any information about this killing, you’re asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.