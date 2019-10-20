Rally held at Ohio Statehouse to end the “Tampon Tax”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the first time ever, an organization declared Saturday, Oct. 19, as National Period Day.

The goal is to demand menstrual equity by ending the Tampon Tax.

PERIOD. The Menstrual Movement is now the largest youth-run non-profit in women’s health. It helps raise awareness and distribute period products.

Local students rallied Saturday at the Ohio Statehouse to eliminate the Tampon Tax.

“It actually it just passed the House of Representatives and we are hopeful that when legislators see how many people care about this issue that they will pass it through the Senate and land on Gov. DeWine’s desk and become law,” said Anusha Singh, the rally’s organizer.

According to the non-profit organization, the average woman will spend an average of $11,000 in their lifetime on menstrual products and one in four women struggled to afford those products in the last year.