Rally for stricter gun laws comes to Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 100 rallies are being held across the country this weekend to demand stricter gun laws.

The rallies are being organized by the groups Everytown For Gun Safety Action Fund, Moms Demand Action, and Students Demand Action.

Advocates are urging Congress to end their summer recess and pass gun reform legislation that would require background checks on all gun sales.

On Sunday, people in Columbus were demanding a change.

However, a Florida congressman said it is a citizen’s right to own guns and people should be shifting their focus to mental health.

“I will support common-sense reforms that make Americans safer, but I’m going to stand staunchly to provide and protect the Second Amendment,” said Florida Rep. Ted Yoho. “That’s a defining difference between our country and any other country in the world.”

The rallies follow two deadly mass shootings this month in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The groups are also spending nearly $1 million on digital and television ads targeting key Republican senators.