Rally for stricter gun laws comes to Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 100 rallies are being held across the country this weekend to demand stricter gun laws.

The rallies are being organized by the groups Everytown For Gun Safety Action Fund, Moms Demand Action, and Students Demand Action.

Advocates are urging Congress to end their summer recess and pass gun reform legislation that would require background checks on all gun sales.

On Sunday, people in Columbus were demanding a change.

However, a Florida congressman said it is a citizen’s right to own guns and people should be shifting their focus to mental health.

“I will support common-sense reforms that make Americans safer, but I’m going to stand staunchly to provide and protect the Second Amendment,” said Florida Rep. Ted Yoho. “That’s a defining difference between our country and any other country in the world.”

The rallies follow two deadly mass shootings this month in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The groups are also spending nearly $1 million on digital and television ads targeting key Republican senators.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools