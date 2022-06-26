COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio Take Steps kicked off Saturday morning in Dublin Coffman Park to raise awareness and fund research research to find a cure for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, chronic digestive diseases that afflict about 3.1 million in the United States.

Jack Goodman, a 14-year-old freshman at New Albany High School, delivered a three-minute pep talk to the participants just before the start of the 2-mile walk. He was recognized as the leading fundraiser among the the teams. In lieu of gifts for his Bar Mitzvah at age 13, Jack asked for donations and garnered $13,000 to help find a cure for inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD.

IBD usually first appears at a young age, with varying degrees of severity ranging from occasional stomach cramps to frequent diarrhea, with blood in the stool, fevers, chronic fatigue, unexplained weight loss, joint and eye pain, delayed growth and sometimes malnutrition. Anemia can result from a gradual loss of blood.

When I was 10 years old, I started to see symptoms of ulcerative colitis,” he said. At the time, other family members who have IBD and knew the symptoms and severity of the illness recommended seeing a gastrointestinal specialist

“Those who understand what I’ve gone through and what I deal with, they’re very supportive, and they’re very excited for me because they understand how big an occasion this is,” said Jack before the event that drew more than a thousand participants. His parents were on hand to provide more support, having followed the course of his illness since he was diagnosed at the age of 10.

“We all want a cure. Nobody should have to get infusions or have resections,” said Michelle Goodman, Jack’s mother. They’re coming up with new medicines all the time, and hopefully, a cure is just around the corner.”

Brian Goodman beamed as his son took the stage to describe his deeply personal experiences and positive outlook while dealing with flare-ups. “His commitment to himself to be healthy, and as difficult as the commitment he made to his diet is, it’s paying off,” referring to a regimen that eliminates all processed foods and greatly restricts refined carbohydrates and sugars.

“The opportunity for Jack to express that to the community, anyone affected by this disease, is a priority for him,” said Goodman.

More serious complications include bowel obstructions and perforations that require surgical intervention. More than half of those diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, eventually require one or multiple surgeries due to damage to the lining of the intestine and scarring from prolonged inflammation.

IBD has been linked to a genetic predisposition, because autoimmune illnesses often run in families and are often triggered by environmental factors such as stress or another illness.

Each year, the Southern Ohio Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation chooses one or more Honored Heroes who serve as community ambassadors based on volunteer work in the community, which promotes research and the availability of educational resources.

Columbus area residents Joe Teeters and Danielle Gulden frequently team up as “IBD warriors,” both having battled either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis for 29 years. Their joint mission is to be speakers, with a touch of humor, and patient advocates.

Teeters has had four intestinal surgeries, including two resections that connect healthy intestine after a diseased segment has been removed. “I’m here not only for myself but for patients who were diagnosed,” said Teeters.

In recent years, more medications are available for patients. Dr. Ross Maltz, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, has treated many young patients who develop moderate to severe disease at a young age.

“A biologic medication is a protein-based medication that focuses on the immune system, specific pathways on the immune system that calm down inflammation,” said Maltz.

“There is a known genetic connection, and it is very common to run in families. But we also see patients with no family history of inflammatory bowel disease. It’s actually multifactorial–so there’s genetics, there’s an overactive immune system. There’s a bacteria lining our intestines that has the ability to communicate with the intestinal lining,” said Maltz.