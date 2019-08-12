Rainy spring, humid summer a boon for blackberry season

RICHWOOD, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s blackberry season and one plant that has been thriving through the heat of summer has been blackberries.

And here at the Berry Farm, you can come out and pick your own.

Becky Converse, co-owner of The Berry Farm, said, “I’ve had a lot of people say they think they’re bigger than last year, and I’ll go with that!”

One thing that helped these berries get so big is that unlike grain farmers in the area, the Converse family didn’t have plant anything this year.

“Well, it’s perennial, so we weren’t hit with the dilemma of, we didn’t have to plant anything this spring, when it was torrential downpouring. They were already planted and ready, so that’s a plus,” Jarred Converse, co-owner of The Berry Farm explained.

All the rain that fell while the plants were growing, plus some dry and warm days this summer, may have actually helped.

“We have a lot of growth. I don’t think it hurt us too bad. Now, if we were to get that rain during our harvest season, we would be singing a different song, so we were lucky that way,” Jerred said.

“The blackberries seem to be doing great this year. We’ve got a lot of growth for next year. The berries are nice and big and sweet. The rain helped us that way I guess, it made them grow nice and big,” Becky added.

Which makes it not only fun for visitors, but the whole family.

“I have 2 kids: Katie is 8, and Myla is 2. She helps all of the time. She’ll go out and she can tell you how to pick a blackberry, and she can do all of this stuff! And people are always amazed at how well she interacts with the customers. She does a great job. And just being able to be involved with the family, it makes it fun for us,” Becky said.

If you want to pick some berries of your own, The Berry Farm is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

If you would like more information about hours or what they are picking, you can visit their website https://www.theberryfarmohio.com/ or look them up on Facebook.