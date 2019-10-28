Rainy Halloween costume ideas

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The weather on October 31 is predicted to be frightful. Storm Team 4 says there is a 100% chance of rain predicted for Central Ohio kids on beggars’ night.

Adding an umbrella and rain boots to your kids’ pre-planned costumes is always an option, but for the last-minute planner still looking for an idea, the umbrella can be part of the costume.

You can opt to pay homage to your favorite umbrella-carrying character:

Mary Poppins

White blouse, red bow, black or navy skirt, hat, umbrella, and a big tote bag– that’s all you need to transform into your favorite singing nanny.

Morton’s Salt Girl

Yellow dress, white tights, an umbrella and a container or salt is all it takes to become the iconic Morton’s Salt Girl.

BONUS COSTUME: Going as the Gorton’s Fisherman will also keep you dry.

Weather reporter or meteorologist

Just add a microphone with a news logo to your normal rain gear, mess up the hair, and you’ll resemble your favorite meteorologist or weather reporter.

If arts and crafts are in your Halloween wheelhouse, there are several ways to stay dry while still having one of the most creative getups in the neighborhood or costume party.

Raining cats and dogs

There are several different ways to execute this costume. You can attach stuffed animals to the top or the umbrella or use cut-outs or photos to hang on the inside.

Jellyfish

This costume can be as simple or elaborate as you want. Adding eyes and some streamers gives the jellyfish effect, but adding battery powered lights is a fun way to take the costume to the next level while also adding an element of safety. A bloom of jellyfish also makes a good group costume for friends or siblings.

It’s raining men

For the older trick-or-treater who wants to stay dry, print some photos of your celebrity and hang them from your umbrella while paying homage to The Weather Girls’ classic song.

We’ve pinned more ideas for rainy weather Halloween costumes on the board below.