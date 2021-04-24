Rain showers and milder temps on the way to start the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Some clouds, crisp, low around 40

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers late, high 62

Tonight: Rain showers, low 46

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 62

Monday: Mainly sunny, warm, high 71

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then chance for showers, warm, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a dry, chilly start to the weekend ahead of our next chance for showers and then a big boost in temperature for the upcoming workweek.

Thanks to clearing clouds last night, temperatures had no trouble falling down to around 40 degrees this morning. This is still chillier than then mid 40s we’re used to this time of year, but is finally putting us in a pattern of temperatures too warm for frost.

Clouds will start to build in this morning ahead of our next chance for rain. We’ll stay dry and cloudy until around noon as high temperatures continue to only reach a high around 60 degrees. The best chance for thunderstorms will stay to the south, in Tennessee close to the area of low pressure. However, we’ll be left with a soggy evening and overnight.

Rain shower will wrap up tonight. Then, we’ll be left with clouds and a low falling to the mid 40s.

High pressure then takes charge on Sunday helping to clear the clouds and slowly warm temperatures. Highs will be a little warmer than today, reaching the lower 60s, which is still about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Mostly sunny and warmer weather takes over for the start of the workweek. Monday’s high will reach the low 70s, then 80s on Tuesday.

Rain and thunderstorms returns to the forecast on Wednesday through Friday ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will stay above normal though reaching the 80s again Wednesday, then cooling to the 70s on Thursday and eventually mid 60s on Friday

Have a great weekend!

-Liz