Quinlan to be named Columbus police chief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus’ police chief is expected to be Thomas Quinlan, sources confirm to NBC4’s Darlene Hill.

Quinlan, the current interim Chief of Police for Columbus, started his career in law enforcement as an officer in Madison Township.

He joined the Columbus Division of Police in 1989 and has served in a variety of roles. In 2013, he was named Deputy Chief of the Patrol North Sub Division. He was named interim chief after Kim Jacobs’ retirement.

He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Arts & Sciences in Criminal Justice. In 2001, he earned a Master in Science in Human Resource Administration from Central Michigan University. Quinlan is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy Class 249 and the Police Executive Leadership Institute provided by the Major Cities Chief’s Association.

Quinlan believes it’s important for the next chief of police to work closely with the community.

“That’s really what I enjoy the most, interacting with people and finding ways to make a safe neighborhood for everyone,” he said in an interview with NBC4’s Darlene Hill.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is set to officially announce the decision at 11 a.m.

The other finalist, Perry Tarrant, sent this statement to Darlene Hill: