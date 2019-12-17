Breaking News
Quinlan to be named Columbus police chief
1  of  53
Closings and Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District Bellefontaine City Schools Benjamin-Logan Local Big Walnut Local Schools Buckeye Central Local Schools Bucyrus City Schools Cardington Local Schools Centerburg Local Schools Christian Star Academy Clear Fork Local Colonel Crawford School Danville School District East Knox School District Elgin Local Schools Fairbanks Local School District Fairway School Faith Lutheran Christian Preschool Fredericktown School District Genoa Christian Academy Hardin Northern Local District Highland Local Schools Indian Lake Local School Distr Jefferson Local Schools Jonathan Alder Schools Knox County Career Center LCA Marion Meals on Wheels London City Schools Madison Co Meals on Wheels Madison Plains Local Marion Preparatory Academy Marion Tri-River Career Center Marysville Ex Village Schools Memorial Hosp. Community Meals Memorial Hosp. Mobile Meals Miami Trace Local Schools Morrow Seniors on Center Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools Mt. Vernon City Schools North Union School Dist Northmor Local Schools Pleasant Local School District Ridgedale Local Schools Ridgemont Local Schools River Valley Local Schools Riverdale Local Schools St. Mary School St. Vincent de Paul School Station Break Senior Cntr Tolles Career & Technical Center Triad Local Schools Urbana City Schools Vinton Co. Local Schools West Liberty-Salem Local Schools

Quinlan to be named Columbus police chief

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus’ police chief is expected to be Thomas Quinlan, sources confirm to NBC4’s Darlene Hill.

Mayor set to announce new police chief: Meet the two finalists for the Columbus Police Chief job

Quinlan, the current interim Chief of Police for Columbus, started his career in law enforcement as an officer in Madison Township.

He joined the Columbus Division of Police in 1989 and has served in a variety of roles. In 2013, he was named Deputy Chief of the Patrol North Sub Division. He was named interim chief after Kim Jacobs’ retirement.

He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Arts & Sciences in Criminal Justice. In 2001, he earned a Master in Science in Human Resource Administration from Central Michigan University. Quinlan is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy Class 249 and the Police Executive Leadership Institute provided by the Major Cities Chief’s Association.

Quinlan believes it’s important for the next chief of police to work closely with the community.

“That’s really what I enjoy the most, interacting with people and finding ways to make a safe neighborhood for everyone,” he said in an interview with NBC4’s Darlene Hill.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is set to officially announce the decision at 11 a.m.

The other finalist, Perry Tarrant, sent this statement to Darlene Hill:

Congratulations to Chief Quinlan and the Columbus Division of Police. Thank you to Mayor Ginther and his Dep. Chief of Staff Dawn Tyler Lee for giving the community a voice in the selection process.  I had the opportunity to build relationships with many people in Columbus and the Police Division.  I wish [CPD] speed in growing towards the community’s needs and those of a vibrant city.

Perry Tarrant

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools