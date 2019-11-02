Quiet Upper Arlington neighborhood stunned by double shooting

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The usually quiet neighborhood of Colchester Road in Upper Arlington is missing a friendly voice.

“It’s going to be very strange not having him around,” Mary Keyes said about James Roth.

According to Upper Arlington Police, 61-year-old James Roth and his wife, 60-year-old Elizabeth Roth, were allegedly shot by their daughter on Halloween night.

James Roth died and police said Elizabeth is recovering from her injuries, now in stable condition.

Their daughter, 31-year-old Kristen Roth, is in jail being charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault.

“Just disbelief, never would have expected anything like that to happen,” said neighbor Andy Keyes. “Nobody expects that to happen right across the street from you.”

Mary and Andy Keyes have lived across the street from the Roths for about three years. They say they are the ideal neighbors. Kids in the neighborhood called James “Mr. Jim.”

“I just know all the other neighbors are just in disbelief and they’re all so devastated,” said Mary Keyes.

The Keyes expect the neighborhood will help Elizabeth in any way she needs.

“I think all the neighbors around here are going to rally around and any support we can provide, any support she needs,” said Andy Keyes. “This is a great community and people will step up and help out.”

Roth’s work community is also feeling the loss. He was an engineer with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks had the following statement released.

“The people of ODOT are shocked and heartbroken over the tragedy that has befallen the Roth family. We mourn the death of Jim Roth. He was a brilliant engineer who helped make our transportation system safer and was a supportive colleague to all who worked with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his injured wife and surviving family.”