Quentin Smith trial moves to sentencing phase

Quentin Smith could face the death penalty after being convicted of killing two Westerville Police officers.

The sentencing phase for Smith begins Monday.

A jury on Friday found Smith guilty on all charges including two counts of aggravated murder in the February 2018 shooting deaths of Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering.

Officers Morelli and Joering were shot and killed on Feb. 10, 2018, after responding to a 911 hangup call from an apartment with a known history of domestic violence.

The jury returned its verdicts after just three and a half hours of deliberation. They found Smith guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count of domestic violence. Smith was also guilty of two specifications that make him eligible for the death penalty: the purposeful killing of a police officer and purposeful killing of two or more people.

The sentencing phase of the trial will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday; watch live on NBC4i.com and download the NBC4 app to receive alerts.