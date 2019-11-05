Quentin Smith trial moves to day 2 of sentencing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The sentencing phase in the trial of convicted cop killer Quentin Smith continues Tuesday.

The widows of both fallen Westerville Police officers gave emotional testimonies on Monday.

The jury found Smith guilty Friday of the February 2018 aggravated murders of Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering.

Linda Morelli fought back tears as she described the impact of her husband’s murder.

“My kids have lost their father, and I have lost my husband because of the events that happened on February 10, 2018,” she said. “Our lives have changed dramatically since then.”

This is believed to be the first time in Ohio that victim impact statements were allowed in the sentencing phase of a death penalty case. Prior to the passage of a victim rights law in 2018 known as Marcy’s Law, only the defense was permitted to present evidence of mitigating factors in death penalty cases.

Jami Joering described how difficult the loss of her husband has been on their three young daughters.

“The girls, to this day, will call his cell phone to hear his voice on the voicemail because that’s the only thing that brings them comfort,” Joering said. “They will text him to wish him happy birthday or simply tell them about their day. They so badly want him back home – to tuck them in at night or to watch movies together as a family. How do you fix that?”

Defense attorneys said they will present witnesses and evidence that Quentin Smith suffers from a variety of mental illnesses and had a difficult childhood.

The jury returned its verdicts after just three and a half hours of deliberation. They found Smith guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count of domestic violence. Smith was also guilty of two specifications that make him eligible for the death penalty: the purposeful killing of a police officer and purposeful killing of two or more people.

The sentencing phase is expected to last several days.

The sentencing phase of the trial will continue Tuesday; watch live on NBC4i.com and download the NBC4 app to receive alerts.