Quarter Horse Congress convenes in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The All-American Quarter Horse Congress is going strong in Columbus.

It’s the 53rd year for the world’s largest single-breed horse show. It attracts over 600,000 people and boosts the local economy by millions of dollars.

People come from across the globe to show their horses at this event. Some of the most decorated trainers and reiners say no other congress compares to this one.

“I have been all over the world and showed and everyone still talks about the All-American Quarter Horse Congress,” explains Shawn Flarida, a record-holding reiner and trainer.

“Some of these horses are the elite of the elite,” noted Flarida. “It’s like a pro quarterback in the NFL and there are only so many and there were some great ones here this year.”

Along with the horse showings, the special events, professional bull riding, and congress master classes, there is a massive trade show with over 250 vendors.

The Congress had revenue of $409 million dollars over 27 days in 2018, giving Columbus a major economic boost for the month of October.

Admission is free to the Congress Horse Show, Trade Show, Lectures and Demos. It is $25 per vehicle for a one-day pass or $75 per vehicle for the entire show. Discounted parking is $15 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays.

It continues daily through Oct. 27 at the Ohio Expo Center.