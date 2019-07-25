Putting grass clippings in the street now illegal in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Chillicothe’s City Council voted unanimously to ban the practice of putting debris in city streets.

That means it’s now illegal to put grass, snow, ice and other debris in the streets, highways, or alleys.

“One you don’t have people looking our for motorcycles,” said council member Davis Tatman. “Two, you got dogs, you got kids, you got all kinds of things you have to watch, and then you have to worry about objects in the road.”

A nuisance officer will monitor the ordinance and people who violate the it may be charged with a minor misdemeanor.

Tatman said it hopefully is one less thing motorcycle riders will have to think about.

He added this change came because motorcycle riders began to complain about grass clippings being in the street to the city. They said once they heard about the safety concerns, it was a no-brainer that they should amend the ordinance.

“Having ridden a motorcycle, I understood what they were trying to achieve,” said Tatman.

Motorcyclist Dave Stiffler said this helps motorcycle riders in two ways.

“Primarily vision, and if it’s raining that is an additional problem being of how slippery it might be,” said Stiffler.

The change is expected to go into effect within 30 days.