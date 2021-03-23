Pursuit in Licking County takes troopers wrong way on I-70

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic stop during a multi-state drug sweep resulted in a pursuit the wrong way down Interstate 70 in Licking County.

The project, involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol along with state police in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and West Virginia went from March 11 through March 13. The highway patrol says it made 21 illegal weapon arrests and 246 drug arrests. In all, the participating agencies made 539 drug arrests and 78 for illegal weapons.

One of Ohio’s stops happened in Licking County. The patrol says a Granville Post trooper tried to stop a vehicle on State Route 79 for a marked lane violation. A pursuit ensued, with dash camera video showing the driver entering I-70 and driving the wrong way.

According to the highway patrol, the driver was impaired, driving a stolen vehicle and was in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Suspected meth seized during I-70 traffic stop (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The patrol released information about other highlights of the drug sweep: