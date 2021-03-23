Pursuit in Licking County takes troopers wrong way on I-70

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic stop during a multi-state drug sweep resulted in a pursuit the wrong way down Interstate 70 in Licking County.
The project, involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol along with state police in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and West Virginia went from March 11 through March 13. The highway patrol says it made 21 illegal weapon arrests and 246 drug arrests. In all, the participating agencies made 539 drug arrests and 78 for illegal weapons.
One of Ohio’s stops happened in Licking County. The patrol says a Granville Post trooper tried to stop a vehicle on State Route 79 for a marked lane violation. A pursuit ensued, with dash camera video showing the driver entering I-70 and driving the wrong way.
According to the highway patrol, the driver was impaired, driving a stolen vehicle and was in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
The patrol released information about other highlights of the drug sweep:
- On 3/11/2021, Troopers stopped a vehicle on 175 in Hancock County. A search revealed 66 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.
- On 3/12/2021, Troopers stopped a vehicle on US35 in Gallia County. An OSHP canine alerted to the vehicle, and a search revealed 28 grams of meth and a loaded handgun in the engine compartment.
- On 3/13/2021, Troopers stopped a vehicle on 180 in Sandusky County. An OSHP Canine alerted to the vehicle, and a search revealed 63 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.
- On 3/13/2021, Troopers stopped a vehicle on SR823 in Scioto County. Pat downs of the driver and a passenger revealed a total of 172 grams of meth on their persons. A loaded firearm was also located in the vehicle.