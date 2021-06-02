Pursuit from west Columbus ends at I-71 Sunbury exit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A chase that started on the west side of Columbus ended in Delaware County.

It started around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired into a home on Eakin Road. According to the sheriff’s office, the Franklin Township Police Department assisted with the call and followed the suspect along I-71 North.

The ensuing pursuit lasted around 25 minutes and took officers and deputies through Columbus, past Polaris and into Delaware County. The chase ended around 11 a.m. at the I-71 Sunbury exit in Delaware County.

The sheriff’s office says the ramp onto I-71 from U.S. 36/State Route 37 is closed.

