Purple Door Free Store a blessing to those in need

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The upstairs of a local Grove City church has transformed into a free store.

It’s called the Purple Door Free Store and it started about 10 months ago.

At first, it served 14 people and are now serving more than 400.

“We saw a need for our community to be reached in a different way,” said Rev. Karen Brantley. “We noticed when kids were going back to school that they didn’t have enough clothing to get the year started.”

The church had no idea this little free store full of donations and run by volunteers would grow into a community necessity.

“The need is there,” noted John Hampson, director of the store. “We not only serve folks in need but those who are suffering from a tragedy like a fire, layoffs or even foster families.”

Ross Rader and his wife have fostered over 100 children over the course of five years and thank the store for allowing them to keep giving back.

“It would be very difficult to make it and keep them looking good without this store because they have grown so quickly,” explained Ross Rader.

His six children he adopted all notice the generosity of the community and are thankful for the store as well.

“They were undernourished when we got them and they can’t wear anything out before they have grown into another size,” said Radar. “They didn’t know anything before that, but this, it’s like Christmas for them. They never did Christmas before but they do now and this is sort of like that.”

The Purple Door Free Store is located at 2684 Columbus Street in Grove City and you can follow them on Facebook.

The store is open every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m.

Donations are accepted Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please leave donations inside the church near the main entrance located in the back parking lot.

They are accepting gently used clothing, used children’s books and small toys only.

There is also always a need for children’s new underwear and socks in all sizes.