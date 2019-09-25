Pumpkin season begins: Here’s a list of pumpkin patches near you

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It may not feel like fall but according to the calendar it is officially pumpkin season.

Local farms across central Ohio are ready for visitors including Jacquemin Farms.

They have an abundance of pumpkins ready to be carved, eaten and decorated.

“I love growing these things. When it comes to September we grow 10-20 acres of these pumpkins and you buy the seed and you stick it in the field and it’s like Christmas in September,” said Kerry Sullivan, owner of Jacquemin Farms.

They also sell a pink pumpkin that not only looks special but has a bigger purpose.

“It’s called the porcelain doll pumpkin and at the end of every season, you keep track,” said Sullivan. “I’ll sign a waiver that I will donate some money per pumpkin that will go towards breast cancer research.”



Click here to learn more about the Pink Pumpkin Patch Foundation.

Check out a pumpkin patch near you:

Apple Hill Orchards: 1175 Lexington-Ontario Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44903

Freeman’s Farm: 6142 Lewis Center Road Galena, Ohio 43021 740-548-7866

Jacquemin Farms: 7437 Hyland Croy Rd.



Leeds Pumpkin Farm: 8738 Marysville Road, Ostrander, OH 43061



Circle S Farms: 9015 London Groveport Rd. Grove City, OH 43123



Hirsch Fruit Farm:12846 State Route 772, Chillicothe, OH 45601



Dupler’s Pumpkin Land: 5766 Jacksontown Rd, Newark, OH 43056



Pigeon Roost Farm: 4413 National Rd. S.W., Hebron



