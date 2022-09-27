COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Whether it’s for your front porch, to put in a pie, or make hot and tasty soup, Ohioans need pumpkins in the fall. Luckily, Central Ohio is home to a number of farms and orchards with pumpkins ready for picking. Find your local patch below.

Apple Hill Orchards

With two locations, these orchards are known for their apples, peaches, pumpkins, and more.

Mansfield Orchard – 1175 Lexington Ontario Rd. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday; Fredericktown Orchard – 16780 Upper Fredericktown Amity Rd. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Details.

Circle S Farms

Join Circle S for pumpkin picking, hayrides, mazes, donuts, and more.

9015 London Groveport Rd. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Sunday. Details.

Dupler’s Pumpkin Land

Along with a variety of pumpkins, Dupler’s is home to a corn maze, farm animals, giant slides, and more.

5766 Jacksontown Rd. Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Details.

Hidden Creek Farms

This family-owned farm grows a large variety of pumpkins, with hayrides, pony rides, a market, and more.

581 S. Galena Rd. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Details.

Leeds Farm

Leeds is home to pumpkins, 40 barnyard activities, hayrides, farm animals, zip lines, slides, and more.

8738 Marysville Rd. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Details.

Lehner’s Pumpkin Farm

Lehner’s has 40 acres of pumpkins and gourds, with activities, a market, and more.

2920 State Route 203. Hours vary. Details.

Lohstroh Family Farms

Lohstroh’s has pumpkin picking, a tractor train, corn maze, animals, and a market.

15632 State Route 56 SE. Noon to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Details.

Lynd Fruit Farm

The farm is home to berries, apples, and pumpkins, featuring a market, corn maze, and various family activities.

9399 Morse Rd. SW. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Sunday. Details.

Peifer Orchards

Guests will find locally grown produce, pick-your-own pumpkins, 25 varieties of apples, baked goods, local honey, Ohio maple syrup, fresh pressed apple cider, and an Orchard House gift shop.

4590 US 68 N. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Details.

Pigeon Roost Farm

Pigeon Roost Farm has an assortment of pumpkins and winter squash, family activities, a corn maze, petting zoo, and a farmers market.

4413 National Rd. SW. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday – Sunday. Details.

The Orchard and Company

This orchard features wagon rides, a corn pit, a hay barn, apple picking, and a pumpkin patch.

7255 N. London-Delaware Rd. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Details.

Van Buren Acres

This farm is home to thousands of pumpkins with a corn maze, hay rides, and other activities.

5066 Keller Road. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday – Sunday. Details.

Young’s Jersey Dairy

This 60-acre farm is home to pick your own pumpkins, a corn maze, wagon rides, and more.

Young’s Jersey Dairy – 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd. Details. Times vary.

Orchards open for apple picking in central Ohio

Fall here and central Ohio orchards are welcoming guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes, and much more. View the full list here.

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

Central Ohio is hosting seasonal festivals, featuring Halloween events and more. View the full list here.