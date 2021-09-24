Pumpkin patch list, readers chose them all

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Pumpkin patch picking weather began this week. Now is the time to plan a trip to your favorite farm, jump on the back of a hay wagon, and hunt for your favorite jack-o-lantern.
Central Ohio has a rich history of agriculture, so narrowing down the top four farms was nearly impossible.
Grab a cup of warm apple cider, prop your feet up by the fire pit, and enjoy the crisp autumn weather while sitting next to your freshly carved pumpkin.
PUMPKIN PATCH LIST
Galina, Ohio
Freeman’s Farm
740-548-7866
Mt. Sterling, Ohio
Lohstroh Family Farms
740-869-4208
Pickerington, Ohio
Sam’s Pumpkin Patch
614-402-3550
Radnor, Ohio
Lehner’s Pumpkin Farm
740-595-3207
Marysville, Ohio
Leeds Farm
740-666-2020
Plain City, Ohio
The Orchard
614-873-0510