Pumpkin patch list, readers chose them all

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A list of your favorite places to pick pumpkins, buy apples cider, and sip hot chocolate.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Pumpkin patch picking weather began this week. Now is the time to plan a trip to your favorite farm, jump on the back of a hay wagon, and hunt for your favorite jack-o-lantern.

Central Ohio has a rich history of agriculture, so narrowing down the top four farms was nearly impossible.

Grab a cup of warm apple cider, prop your feet up by the fire pit, and enjoy the crisp autumn weather while sitting next to your freshly carved pumpkin.

PUMPKIN PATCH LIST

Galina, Ohio

Freeman’s Farm

740-548-7866

Mt. Sterling, Ohio

Lohstroh Family Farms

740-869-4208

Pickerington, Ohio

Sam’s Pumpkin Patch

614-402-3550

Radnor, Ohio

Lehner’s Pumpkin Farm

740-595-3207

Marysville, Ohio

Leeds Farm

740-666-2020

Plain City, Ohio

The Orchard

614-873-0510