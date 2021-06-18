Puck drop for 24-hour hockey game to raise money for MidOhio Habitat for Humanity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The 5th Annual 24 Hours of Hockey for Habitat will take place beginning on Friday, June 18 at 7:00 p.m.

The event raises funds and awareness for Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio and its efforts to empower veterans and low-income families in central Ohio to attain the dream of new home ownership or save a home through critical repair.

Seventy local hockey players will come together to raise funds and play in the 24-hour game, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and concludes Saturday evening.

In its previous four years, the event has raised more than $180,000 and helped 37 veterans achieve or save their dream of homeownership.

You can attend the event by going to Chiller North, 8144 Highfield Drive, Lewis Center, OH 43035. Admission is free and donations are welcome.