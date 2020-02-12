Public school leaders rally for changes to EdChoice voucher program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group of Ohio superintendents gathered at the statehouse Tuesday to voice their concerns over the current EdChoice voucher program and to urge lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 89 which would implement a new model for the program.

Superintendents say the current report card system that has placed more than 1,200 schools on the failing list is unfair. Being on the list gives those students an option of a $6,000 voucher. Instead, they’d like to see an income-based only model, but not everyone is ready to let go of the report cards.

“I think the grade card is a good system. I think that the schools, most of the schools that are on the underperforming school list should be and those students should be eligible for a voucher,” said Kevin Bacon, CEO, President of School Choice Ohio.

Public education leaders said if it is not, the damage for school districts across the state would be colossal. The money would be pulled not only from the students who would leave the public schools, but those who never attended a public school, but now qualify for a voucher.

Ultimately they think it will come down to the taxpayers.

“Increasingly we’re putting more and more pressure on the local community to fund their public schools, but then it doesn’t even matter if they fund it, it’s given away anyway,” said John Kellogg, Westerville City Schools superintendent.

Advocates for the current EdChoice program say it’s a simple formula, the money will follow the child.

“It’s not their money, they’ll get less of it, but it’s not theirs to begin with,” Bacon said. “It’s for the parent and the child to decide and it’s that simple.”