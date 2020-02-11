Public health and community partners hand out free Narcan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are issuing an advisory to notify the public of an increase in drug overdose deaths and to encourage residents affected by substance abuse to seek local resources to protect their health.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has reported an increase in drug overdose deaths over the last week. This trend highlights that fentanyl and other substances are being mixed with all recreational street drugs, including cocaine, counterfeit pills, meth, heroin, and marijuana.

So, the departments giving out free Narcan and training on how to use it are the first big push from health officials in Franklin County.

Eamonn Tracy said he was not expecting to get Narcan, but he felt he needed it.

“I hadn’t planned on it, but once I heard about it, it definitely resonated,” said Tracy. “I just lost a friend last week.”

He says they were one of the 29 people who died of suspected overdose from Jan. 29 to Feb. 9 in Franklin County.

It happened while he was visiting California.

Now Tracy’s taking the step to be part of the solution.

“If there’s anything that could have been done, I figured it can’t hurt,” said Tracy.

Vincent Darling works with Franklin County Public Health and said to slow down this epidemic, they need the community’s help.

“The first thing we start off with is telling the community to get this life-saving tool,” said Darling. “So, we appreciate you, you know, arming yourself to do what you have to do to help your neighbor.”

He said when it came to this most recent spike, all of the factors were present for an increase in drug usage.

“When we talk about the end of the month, the first of the month, weekends, Super Bowl weekend was happening, these certain things definitely play an effect into the surges,” said Darling.

It’s why he said getting your hands on Narcan is important.

Darling added that we are still in this epidemic, and you never know when or where you may have to use this life-saving medicine.

“Sometimes when these surges happen, there are specific areas that we see that are repeat offenders, but the fact is it’s all over Franklin County,” Darling said.

In response, public health and community partners will be providing free naloxone at multiple locations throughout the city through Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Residents who wish to pick up naloxone can do so at the following locations:

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Columbus Urban League , 788 Mt. Vernon Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, 788 Mt. Vernon Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Columbus Fire Station 18 , 1630 Cleveland Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, 1630 Cleveland Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Columbus Fire Training Academy , 3639 Parson Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, 3639 Parson Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Columbus Public Health , 240 Parsons Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

, 240 Parsons Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Franklin County Public Health, 280 East Broad Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Columbus Public Health , 240 Parsons Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 240 Parsons Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Franklin County Public Health , 280 East Broad Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 280 East Broad Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Columbus Fire Training Academy , 3639 Parson Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, 3639 Parson Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Columbus Fire Station 17 , 2250 West Broad Street, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, 2250 West Broad Street, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Columbus Fire Station 18 , 1630 Cleveland Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, 1630 Cleveland Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Franklin County Coroner’s Office, 520 King Avenue, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If anyone is witnessing or experiencing a suspected overdose, call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health or substance-use related emergency, call the Netcare Access Crisis Hotline: 614-276-CARE (2273). Residents seeking treatment can find a list of ADAMH providers at https://adamhfranklin.org/find-help/our-network/.

For more information on the opiate epidemic and the Columbus and Franklin County Addiction Plan, please visit www.columbus.gov/cfcap.