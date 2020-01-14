Public fast charging stations for electric cars unveiled in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As electric vehicles become more popular. Columbus is taking note and making sure we’re ahead of the curve.

Smart Columbus, together with Columbus College of Art & Design, The Columbus Foundation and Greenspot, today dedicated the first DC fast electric vehicle chargers available to the public in Columbus.

“Columbus is now the fastest-growing market for EV’s in the Midwest. Not only does this benefit our local air quality and our community’s impact on climate change, bit it reinforces Columbus’ leadership in the adoption and advancement of new technologies,” said Mandy Bishop, City of Columbus project manager for Smart Columbus.

The chargers are on Fulton Street west of S. 4th Street near the Brewery District. They are a significant milestone in the deployment of Columbus’s electric vehicle infrastructure and supports the vision of the $10 million Paul G. Allen Family Foundation grant awarded through the Smart City Challenge.