Proyecto Mariposas serving Latino Community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In the era of COVID-19, Proyecto Mariposas has been making the effort all month log to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month even with the challenges presented in front of them.

Proyecto Mariposas is a non-profit organization that provides an environment of learning, sharing, and supporting young Latina girls and their mothers. Due to the pandemic, having activities outside of school has been challenging. However, they have been using the power of social media to continue spreading their mission and connecting with the community that needs them most.

This weekend they held a 5K to celebrate Day of the Girl and also asked Latinas to dress up in their Hispanic attire to embrace their culture and learn more about where their families came from.

“The vision of Mariposas was to bring everyone together and empower each other

and support each other,” said founder Yahaira Rose.

She says it also serves as a program to help bridge the language barrier that many Latina mom’s face in school settings, especially now with online learning.

They will be providing tutoring opportunities in the future. To become a member visit http://proyectomariposas.org/