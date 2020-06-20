‘Proud Dads Cookout’ promotes wellness and racial equity

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A group of “proud dads” took their own spin on the traditional Father’s Day weekend backyard barbecue.

Saturday, a group from the African American Male Wellness Agency and the National Center for Urban Solutions (NCUS) hosted the “Proud Dad Cookout” to celebrate the holiday and highlight the roles Black fathers play in health, wellness and education.

“We have so many great dads in the world and at times, we don’t give them enough credit, so I think this event allows them to be able to celebrate, enjoy their time and spend time with their kids,” explained Kiwan Lawson, the executive director of the African American Male Wellness Agency.

Families enjoyed games, music, giveaways and a food truck in the parking lot of the Academy for Urban Scholars on the city’s east side. In addition to the entertainment, the cookout played a practical role offering free health screenings and promoting early childhood education.

Lawson explained fathers are a critical influence on their children and can help create important lifelong health and learning habits.

“We just want people to live long and live a healthy, productive life. And also, we know health is always generational as well,” he said.

Emmanuel Anthony added, “What fathers can do — start reading to their children on a daily basis, buying more books instead of games and different things like that just to encourage education.”

A father of five and principal at the Academy for Urban Scholars, Anthony said education disparities between Black children and their peers should be addressed early in the home. Likewise, Franklin County Job and Family Services is putting an emphasis on early childhood education and improving the quality certifications of daycares in underserved communities. The county is also encouraging more Black men to enter in early childhood education careers.

“We’re actually fighting against the stigmas and negative stereotypes that are also here present with African American men,” explained Kendall White of Franklin County DJFS.

The work to promote health, wellness and education has been an ongoing effort for both NCUS and the African American Male Wellness Agency, but event organizers said recent civil unrest is underscoring the racial inequities they’ve been fighting for years.

“Now we have the spotlight on us,” said Marlon Platt, the assistant executive director of the African American Male Wellness Agency. “So now’s the time to get our message across to show racial injustice is something we won’t stand for — especially as African American men.”

The same group is hosting the annual African American Male Wellness Walk this summer on August 8th.