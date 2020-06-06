Protests planned Saturday throughout central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A number of demonstrations against racial injustice are planned throughout central Ohio Saturday.

Protests have been largely peaceful over the past few days, with thousands gathering at the Statehouse and other places, rallying for change. Many say George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis was a tipping point in a long history of injustice.

“This has been going on for over 400 years,” said one protester. “We need some action and we need it now. It’s 2020 and that’s what I’m doing. I’m doing what I believe in.”

Saturday, protesters will again gather at the Statehouse. Demonstrations are also planned in Goodale and Schiller Parks. Dublin teachers are also planning a protest on Bridge Street. All of those events start at 11am.

At 6pm. Peace Fest kicks off at Mpacc Boxpark at 925 Mount Vernon Avenue. At the peaceful protest for the lives of the black community, you can learn more about voter registration and how to write your local leaders.