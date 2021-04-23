Protests on Friday night, downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Governor Mike DeWine has given the go-ahead on Friday for the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Ohio.

“Our country’s vaccine safety system has worked as designed – these extremely rare, serious blood-clotting events were reported into the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), and the vaccine distribution was paused to allow a thorough review of the facts and time to educate healthcare providers on the rare events," the governor said in a statement.