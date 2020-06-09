Protests in downtown Columbus continue for 13th day; crowds smaller than in past days

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the 13th consecutive day, demonstrators gathered in downtown Columbus to push for change and an end to systemic racism.

The group of protesters was noticeably smaller than those seen at the Ohio Statehouse over the past two weeks.

One of the first to arrive, however, was Okema Bassett.

The Columbus woman said she wanted to demonstrate to honor George Floyd, whose funeral service was also held on Tuesday.

“There should be no funeral today,” Bassett said. “He [Floyd] should be playing summer games with his daughter. He should be going to the pool. He should be playing ball with his daughter and because of these injustices, there’s a funeral. There’s this uprising that’s been brewing and brewing and brewing for years and so yes, you know what? If I have to be out here and it’s the hottest day of the summer so far, guess what? It’s a small sacrifice.”

Despite the smaller group of protesters, Bassett is confident in the public’s continued fight for change.

“I think it’s definitely important to keep the foot on the gas because there is still a lot of work to do,” she said. “We are still in the early stage of the major change that this country needs.”

Several marches and rallies are expected to be held in central Ohio in the days to come.