Protestors converge on Columbus City Hall after shooting of Andre’ Hill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Shortly after Mayor Andrew Ginther gave an update on the deadly shooting of Andre’ Hill by Columbus Division of Police Officer Adam Coy, a group of about 20 protesters gathered outside City Hall. They put up a sign that read, “Columbus is not safe for Black people.”

“It’s not safe for us, we don’t feel safe, we don’t feel protected and they say the police are here to serve and protect, who, who are they here to serve and protect,” said Hana Abdur-Rahim with the Central Ohio Freedom Fund.

The demonstrators said and chanted Hill’s name along with others who’ve been killed by law enforcement in Columbus.

“We’re going to continue to uplift Andre’ Hill’s name, Casey Goodson Jr. and everyone else’s names and we need this city to hold itself accountable,” said Abdur-Rahim.

Abdur-Rahim says the group has three demands. They want funding directed away from the Columbus Division of Police, funding directed away from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the immediate termination of Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan. During the news conference, Ginther was asked if Quinlan had been asked for his resignation.

“There are probably lots of folks that I’ve heard from that have called for his resignation. I have not asked for his resignation,” said Ginther.

Ginther also discussed the body camera footage of the shooting released Wednesday.

“I was stunned and heartbroken when I saw the shooting of this man, of our neighbor,” said Ginther. “That was stunning enough. But then to see him lying in the driveway minute after minute after minute after minute with no attempt to render aid.”

He said he had never seen body worn camera footage like that.

“That is a stunning disregard for life and in this case, Black life, that is unacceptable in this community,” he said.

After further review of the incident, Ginther is calling for Coy to be terminated. He said he violated the body camera policy for not activating it before the shooting and not rendering aid to Hill immediately.

“I want to be clear that calling for Coy’s termination is not prejudging him for the shooting. That investigation is being handled by BCI,” said Ginther. “However, Coy failed on two directives, not turning on the body worn camera and failing to offer aid after the shooting.”

It’s also possible other officers will be disciplined for not helping Hill immediately, according to Ginther.

“Officers that don’t follow the policies, procedures, training, and directives of the chief and the safety director will be held accountable,” he said. “Certainly, there were others that did not follow the policies and procedures of the division of police and what training had called for.”

Ginther did not give an exact time frame but said body camera footage from the other officer who responded with Coy will be released soon.