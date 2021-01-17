Protesters start gathering at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A small group of protesters gathered early Sunday morning at the Ohio Statehouse.

Couple of dozen people have showed up, so far I’ve seen three rifles. Person on the megaphone is talking about Russian interference and now “straight white male pride.” @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/Hyesmf5qRC — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) January 17, 2021

Columbus police and state troopers prepared over the last week for possible wide-scale protests at the Statehouse. Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said Friday they will be working with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio National Guard to ensure that protests remain peaceful.

“There will be no tolerance for illegal activity, no tolerance for property destruction, or causing harm to others, or defacing our symbols of government,” said Chief Quinlan.

Chief Quinlan said after what we saw happen at the U.S. Capitol, they hope to be overprepared but underwhelmed.

“We can’t claim that we were, that we didn’t have advanced notice. January 6 made it very clear to everyone and any responsible police chief in this country is on notice,” said Chief Quinlan.

People not involved in protests are asked to avoid the downtown area.