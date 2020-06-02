Protesters return to downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — People have returned to downtown Columbus for a sixth day of demonstrations.

Hundreds of people in Columbus are joining thousands more across the country and the world. Most are peacefully calling for systemic changes to address racial disparity.

The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man killed last week in police custody.

While a few agitators have destroyed property and businesses, most are calling for change peacefully.

There’s a curfew in Columbus that takes effect every night at 10 and lifts and 6am. City leaders say that will stay in place indefinitely.

