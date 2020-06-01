Protesters gather at Ohio Statehouse Monday afternoon

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Protesters have again gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse for another day of demonstrations against the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Demonstrators are chanting slogans like ‘Black lives matter’ and ‘Hands up, don’t shoot.’

A man holding a megaphone led the group in prayer shortly before 1:30 p.m., asking the group to remain peaceful while demanding real change.

During the protest, threw a water bottle at a police car. The group immediately said ‘No!,’ saying if they want their truth heard, they must stay peaceful. Police stopped, waved, and kept moving.

