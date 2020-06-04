Protesters gather at Ohio statehouse for eighth straight day; Columbus still under 10 p.m. curfew

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Protesters have gathered in downtown Columbus for the eighth consecutive day, protesting for change following the death of George Floyd.

The men and women united outside of the Ohio Statehouse, with many saying they are fighting for everyone to be treated equally and fairly.

The curfew put in place by the city will continue Thursday. Columbus will be under curfew from 10 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

In the early afternoon, two strong storms brought heavy downpours to the area, but the group of protesters only grew.

“If we run at the site of a little bit of, oh it’s raining, then we would know that we was out here for show,” said Sheena Carson. “This proves that this is not a show. This is real life stuff.”

Many of those attending the demonstration appeared to be in their late teens or young adults.

“I feel like that we have people that are standing, 20-years-old, that are out here on the front line, not at the back of the line, not on the Internet, but out here on Broad and High picketing for a cause,” said Bishop Jerry L. Pierce. “I’m excited about that.”

Some of those demonstrating said they planned to do so until they saw changes in place that would help to end racism both in central Ohio and across the country.