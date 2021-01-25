Protesters disrupt Respect Life Mass at Columbus church

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Respect Life Mass was disrupted by a group of protesters last week.

According to Bishop Robert Brennan, the mass was being held at St. Joseph Cathedral on East Broad Street Friday when a group of protesters entered the church in an attempt to disrupt the service.

Columbus Police responded to the church and removed the protesters, according to church staff.

The Respect Life Mass is held annually on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision.

According to a church spokesperson, the protesters entered the church at about the halfway point of the service and began chanting as they entered the cathedral.

Brennan’s full statement, released Friday, is below.