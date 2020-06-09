Protesters call for removal of resource officers from Columbus Schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group of protesters is calling on Columbus City Schools to cancel its contract with the Columbus Police Department.

It comes after more than a week of Black Lives Matter protests downtown and accusations of police brutality by CPD on protesters.

More than 2,500 Columbus City Schools alumni, parents, students and teachers have sent a letter to CCS asking them to cut ties with the police department.

“I think it’s more essential to create more training for counselors and, maybe, safety and security officers instead of allocating more money to CPD,” organizer Kanyinsola Oye said.

Now college student, Oye is a graduate of Columbus Alternative High School.

“I want the next generation to feel safe, and the only way I feel we can accomplish that is by removing CPD from our schools,” Oye said.

In addition to removing CPD school resource officers, the group wants the school system to create an action plan that reaffirms the system’s commitment to the black community.

On Monday, protestors took that message to CCS Board of Education President Jennifer Adair’s front lawn.

“I want them to know that me and other board members are listening,” Adair said.

She and two other board members attended the protest.

“I think the Columbus City Schools’ way of doing things is to check in with our young people,

that is community-relative and oriented,” board member Michael Cole said.

CCS’s contract with the city that allows school resource officers is currently up for renewal, and according to Adair, up for debate.

“All options are on the table at this point,” Adair said.

Adair and CCS superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon released the following joint statement earlier in the day Monday:

“We support the continued peaceful protests across the country and here in Columbus. It is encouraging to see the continued call for reform, including those we are receiving from students, parents, and community activists. Columbus City Schools stands with you in the fight to overcome systemic racism.



We acknowledge the emails from students, parents, and community activists requesting that we dissolve the District’s relationship with the Columbus Police Department and remove School Resource Officers from our buildings. We hear you, and we are listening. We agree it’s an appropriate issue for discussion. We are committed to working tirelessly for change in our schools and in our community.



As we speak, the Reopening Task Force appointed by the superintendent is working to develop a plan to reopen our schools for the 2020-21 school year. The priority of all aspects of the Reopening Plan will be the safety of the 50,000 students in our district.

The District’s contract with the City of Columbus for the provision of School Resource Officers in our school buildings is open for renewal. As we discuss and review the safety needs as a school district, we will have an open and honest dialogue with the Columbus Police Department leadership regarding our expectations for School Resource Officers in our buildings. In that dialogue, we will represent the concerns expressed to us by parents, students, staff, and the community.



As indicated in the joint statement by the Columbus Board of Education, Superintendent, Treasurer, and Internal Auditor released on May 30, we remain committed to being forward-thinking and proactive in addressing the inequities and disparities that persist within our schools and our community.



We know that we have 50,000 students and their families counting on us to make thoughtful and meaningful decisions on their behalf, including the best way to achieve a safe and nurturing environment for all students. We will take this time to listen to every voice and every concern as we determine the best path forward to ensure the safety and well-being of all students in Columbus City Schools.” Joint statement from CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon and school board president Jennifer Adair

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for June 16.