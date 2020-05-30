Protesters assemble in downtown Columbus Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Protesters again gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday morning, demonstrating against police brutality after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.

The protest comes after two nights of protests in downtown Columbus that turned violent. Saturday’s protest remained largely peaceful, with police warning demonstrators to stay on the sidewalk.

Protesters chanted ‘black lives matter,’ ‘who do you serve?,’ and ‘no justice, no peace, no racist police.’

Rep. Joyce Beatty told NBC4 she and Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin were pepper sprayed while trying to intervene in an incident where a protester was scuffling with police.

Shortly after noon, video showed police officers on horses attempting to remove people from the street and push them back to the sidewalk. Shortly after that, tear gas was used to disperse the crowd.

At about 12:30pm, police began announcing an emergency order had been issued and told protestors they needed to leave the area. Police stated that crowd control devices, including chemical agents, may be used, and protestors were subject to arrest if they did not leave the area.

People dispersing after police fired gas canisters and pepper spray into crowd @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/2RQnems8Qh — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) May 30, 2020

COTA announced it is rerouting several bus lines due to the protest.

Peaceful protests in Columbus turned violent Thursday night when a few demonstrators threw objects at police, destroyed city property and broke into the Ohio Statehouse.

The Friday protest turned violent once again and police used pepper spray after protesters threw objects, including glass, at officers. Two officers were injured as a result of rocks and bricks being thrown at them, according to Columbus Police.

Columbus Police also report five people were arrested Friday night. Businesses on High Street in the Short North were also vandalized.