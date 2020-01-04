Protest against military action in Iran held in Clintonville

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Across the country, people are responding to the violence in the Middle East, and here in Columbus, dozens of people lined the streets of Clintonville to get their message across.

“Hands off Iran. Hands off Iran,” one protester chanted into a megaphone during a rally Saturday.

The message is one that the protestors all stood behind.

“We are all for peace and not for invading other places,” protestor Afkham Davis said.

“I would like to see them bring out troops home and not get involved,” said Connie Hammond, an organizer of Saturday’s rally.

The protest was held in response to more than 3,000 troops being sent to the Middle East following the deadly drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani Friday.

“We don’t feel like it’s going to be anything positive for the U.S., the American people, or our interests,” said Mark Stansbery, an organizer of the rally.

President Donald Trump has said the fatal attack was done to prevent a war, but many protestors question if there isn’t a political motive behind the move.

“Why are they doing this now,” said Hammond. “Does it have something to do with the election campaign or impeachment?”

Others worry that more lives will be in danger.

“I just hope no war is going to happen,” Davis said.

Veteran Bob Voss said he doesn’t like the idea of war, but thinks the additional troops being sent overseas might be necessary.

“If we don’t have people to defend this and stop them over there, then we will have more here,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea at all, no matter how dreadful the Iranian government is,” Davis said.