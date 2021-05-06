Protected Pup: Crawford County Sheriff K9 receives body armor

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — K9 Nora, of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, has received a donation of body armor to keep her safe while fighting crime.

Nora’s vest weighs around 5 pounds and will protect her from bullets and stabbings. As an added touch, the body armor is embroidered with the phrase, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

The vest came from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and is custom fitted and certified for each dog. The company reports that it has provided more than 4,275 vests to K9s in all 50 states. The cost of around $6.9 million was covered by private and corporate donations.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s through out the United States, according to a Crawford County Sheriff’s Office statement.