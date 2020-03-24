Prosecutors threaten action against doctors hoarding coronavirus drugs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and federal prosecutors have promised to come down hard on doctors who hoard two drugs being used experimentally to treat COVID-19 infections.
The drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are typically used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy took steps to restrict the dispensing of the drugs over the weekend after it reported a sharp increase in prescribing. The board said it was attempting to prevent a ‘stockpiling’ of the drugs.
In order for patients to receive a prescription for Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, they have to present the following:
- A written diagnosis code from the prescriber.
- If written for a COVID-19 diagnosis, the diagnosis would need to be confirmed by a positive test result that is documented on the prescription. In addition, the prescription would be limited to no more than a 14-day supply and no refills would be permitted unless a new prescription is written.
Monday, U.S. Attorneys David DeVillers and Justin Herdman, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Ohio’s Pharmacy Board Director issued a joint statement promising to take action on doctors or others who abuse professional licenses to help themselves or associates.
“These are extraordinary times for the world, our nation, and the great state of Ohio. While we are seeing the absolute best of our healthcare professionals as they help to address the COVID-19 crisis, we will remain vigilant to address any self-serving behavior by any member of the medical community. Be assured that we will do our due diligence in holding accountable anyone who may be prescribing outside a legitimate medical purpose. Where we find doctors or others who are abusing their professional licenses to help themselves or associates, we will move swiftly to identify and prosecute any wrongdoing that is a violation of federal or state law. We are committed to pursuing all remedies to address misconduct associated with the allegations leading to the Board of Pharmacy action, including seeking criminal penalties where appropriate.”