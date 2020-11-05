Prosecutors ask judge not to dismiss murder charges against Dr. William Husel

FILE – In this June 5, 2019 file photo former critical care doctor William Husel, center, pleads not guilty to murder charges while appearing with defense attorney Richard Blake, right, in Franklin County Court in Columbus, Ohio. This week marks a year since an Ohio hospital system announced a doctor ordered excessive painkillers for dozens of patients who then died. William Husel pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of 25 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. (AP Photo/Kantele Franko, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Prosecutors say a 25-count murder indictment against former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel should not be dismissed.

Last month, Husel’s defense team asked Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Michael Holbrook to dismiss the charges, arguing that a grand jury was misled by not being presented evidence that showed some of the doses prescribed by Husel were not lethal.

In a 14-page response filed Wednesday, prosecutors say the defense failed to submit expert material or reference in support of that motion.

The next hearing date in the case is Nov. 23. Trial is scheduled for May.