Prosecutor: Serial killer to plead guilty in 2 Ohio slayings

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 file photo, Samuel Little, who often went by the name Samuel McDowell, leaves the Ector County Courthouse after attending a pre-trial hearing in Odessa, Texas. Little, who has confessed to killing more than 90 women across the U.S. has been indicted in Cleveland for the strangulation deaths of two women decades ago. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley on Friday, May 31, 2019 said 78-year-old Samuel Little confessed to killing 21-year-old Mary Jo Peyton in 1984 and 32-year-old Rose Evans in 1991.(Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a serial killer who claims to have murdered 90 women will plead guilty and be sentenced this week to resolve two-decades-old Ohio cases.

Samuel Little was indicted earlier this year for the 1981 murder of 32-year-old Anna Stewart, last seen alive in Cincinnati. Her body was dumped in Grove City, near Columbus.

The 80-year-old Little also is charged with a second murder in Cincinnati. Her identity remains unknown.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Little will plead guilty and be sentenced on Friday.

Little will appear via Skype from a California prison where he is serving multiple life sentences for other killings. A message seeking comment was left with Little’s attorney Wednesday.