Prosecutor: Man had meth in system during chase in Gahanna that killed woman

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was indicted Friday on multiple charges related to a pursuit and crash in Gahanna that killed a woman.

Christopher McCleese, 38, is accused of leading police on a chase that ended with a crash on Clark State Road on January 8. The passenger in the car, 44-year-old Shannon Currier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCleese was wanted on a felony domestic violence warrant at the time. The report that led to the charge was filed by Currier just days earlier.

He is charged with felonious assault with a repeat violent offender specification, aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

“This man had a warrant for his arrest for Felonious Assault and had drugs in his system when he fled from police, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed his car into a tree, killing his female passenger,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien. “The indictment alleges in the OVI counts that at the time of the crash the defendant had a concentration of methamphetamine metabolite in his urine and/or blood.”