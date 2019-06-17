Prosecutor: Convicted serial rapist should die in prison

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien wrote a strongly-worded letter to the parole board opposing the release of a serial rapist convicted of raping 36 different women.

In 1983, Dr. Edward F. Jackson was sentenced to 191-665 and 91-320 years in prison for raping women between 1975 and 1982.

Dubbed the “Grandview Rapist,” Jackson was believed to have raped more than 36 women

Jackson’s sexual assaults had a clear pattern: he wore a ski mask, the victims were tied up with knotted ropes, and he called them by name. This all demonstrated a level of preparation for these offenses, the mark of a true predator. Many of the victims on that list did not want to be included in the charges filed against Jackson in the hope that the State could secure a sentence without the need for them to recount their rape by testifying in open court. Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien

Jackson was caught on September 5, 1982 as he exited a woman’s apartment. A search of his car revealed a list of 60 women with dates after their names.

O’Brien calls Jackson a serial rapist of ‘legendary proportions.’

“I spoke with one of Jackson’s rape victims last year and even now if she hears a noise in the middle of the night she has a flashback to when Jackson raped her inside her own residence,” said O’Brien. “Jackson’s crime continues to haunt her and I am sure many other of his victims, and for that reason I believe that he should die in an Ohio prison.”

Jackson is now 75 years old. The prosecutor said that under state law, Jackson is entitled to a parole hearing ever 10 years, at a minimum.