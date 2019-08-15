Prosecutor: Columbus man facing 12 charges for 20-minute crime spree

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is accused of committing 10 felonies and two misdemeanors against seven victims in less than a half hour.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says that between 9:54 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on August 6, 29-year-old Rodney Edward King Jr. entered five random apartments or homes along West Broad Street and robbed the residents. O’Brien said King then threw a rock at a cab and assaulted a COTA bus driver with a screwdriver.

King is charged with aggravated burglary and burglary, aggravated robbery and robbery, felonious assault, aggravated menacing, and criminal damaging or endangering, for a total of twelve counts.

“During a half hour time span, this man went from one location to the next, within a one block radius, committing multiple felonies against seven different victims,” said O’Brien.

King was arrested almost immediately.

King is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools