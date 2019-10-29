Prosecution calls first witnesses in Quentin Smith trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The prosecution in the Quentin Smith trial has called its first witnesses to the stand.

Smith is accused of killing two Westerville Police officers — Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering — last year. Smith is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and faces the death penalty.

Former Westerville police officer Timothy Ray was the first witness called to the stand in the trial of Smith Tuesday morning.

In sometimes emotional testimony, Ray recounted how, together with Morelli and Joering, he responded to a report of a 911 hangup call at an address with a history of domestic violence.

Ray testified he covered the back of the apartment while Morelli and Joering went to the front door. He described hearing gunshots and then running around to the front of the building. Inside the apartment, Ray says he found Joering shot and unresponsive, Morelli saying “I’m hit, I’m hit,” and Smith on the floor with gunshot wounds.

During opening statements on Monday, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien told the jury the state would prove it was Smith’s intent to kill the officers, and that he even bragged about his skill with a gun while in jail.

Defense attorney Fredrick Benton told the jury that the day the officers were killed culminated in a moment of panic, chaos, and crisis.

If the jury finds Smith guilty of aggravated murder with specific factors that would trigger capital punishment, they will ultimately decide his fate.

Officer Ray retired from the Westerville Police Department in December 2018.

The trial could take as long as two weeks.

