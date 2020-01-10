Proposed supportive housing development has neighbors concerned

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several neighbors in the Marion Franklin area are concerned about a proposed project along Lockbourne Road. The non profit, Community Housing Network (CHN), has proposed bringing a 100 unit permanent supportive housing apartment complex to the currently empty lot.

“Permanent supportive housing is housing for people who have disabilities, it could be a mental health condition, addiction disorders or other disabilities, who may have experienced homelessness,” said Samantha Shuler, CEO of CHN.

Just like any other tenants, theirs sign leases and are required to pay rent. According to Shuler, a certain amount of a tenant’s income is required to go towards rent and the rest is subsidized. The non profit has 1400 units around Franklin County. At Thursday’s zoning meeting a resident who lives near one of them spoke in support of the project.

“We are often such an integral part of the neighborhood that people don’t even know its permanent supportive housing,” said Shuler.

But many neighbors are skeptical.

“We got a daycare center right down the street, a recreation center, a library, and a high school. What is that gonna do for those kids,” Robert Patterson said about the apartments. He’s the President of the Marion Franklin Civic Association.

A handful of residents showed up at the zoning meeting to speak in opposition to the project. Jerome Ferguson was one of them.

“It’s a three story building, not one three story building in the neighborhood, and now that’s going to be be the staple of our neighborhood,’ he said.

He says he would rather see the lot occupied by single family homes catered towards families in need versus individuals.

“We were not against those individuals. It’s the wrong location,” he said. “We will take that same group but bring a family unit. There’s a lot of families that are homeless. We feed them, we work with them, we help find them jobs, you could have brought them into a community.”

In a 3-2 vote the Development Commission decided to recommend the city council approve the zoning change needed for the project. It is only a recommendation. The city council makes the final call on whether to approve the zoning change or not.