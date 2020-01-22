Proposed ordinance would prohibit Whitehall homeowners from parking in their backyards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A proposed ordinance is causing controversy in Whitehall.

It was placed on the agenda for the first time Tuesday night.

As it stands, people aren’t allowed to park vehicles on lawns and now they want to extend that to backyards as well.

It is something some homeowners said is infringing on their rights as property owners.

Don Minor has lived in Whitehall for 20 years and bought his property with the sole purpose of being able to have extra space to restore older cars. However, the city is now considering a ban on vehicled parked in a homeowner’s backyard.

“I think it’s a bunch of crap,” he said. “I own a double lot, I pay twice the taxes, I wanted to be able to park my cars.”

As the ordinance stands now, vehicles aren’t allowed to be parked on front or side lawns and this would extend it to the backyard.

“I think you should be able to park wherever you want to park,” homeowner Deidra Harry said.

Whitehall City Council discussed the ordinance for the first time Tuesday.

Although there were people who stood up and spoke against it, not everyone felt that way.

“This is going to make our city more attractive to residents and to those who are passing through,” homeowner Jim Graham said.

Homeowner Gary Miller agrees that the ordinance could raise the property values.

“If I decide to move, that’s going to cut down on you know because the appearance of the house curb appeal is important,” Miller said.

However, if this does pass, some people are worried about where they would store their other vehicles.

“I think it’s pretty dumb because some people are able to have a recreational vehicle, but it’s stupid to have to store when you have a place to store at your house,” resident Joshua Furr said.

Right now it’s a $50 fine if a vehicle is parked on a homeowner’s lawn in Whitehall.

Tuesday was only the first reading of the ordinance. There will be two more before a vote is made.

City Council is encouraging people to reach out with ideas so they can come up with a resolution that will make everyone happy.