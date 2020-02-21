Proposal would set 16-year limit on Ohio lawmaker terms

Closings and Delays
COLUMBUS (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment would set 16-year limits on legislators serving in the Ohio House or Senate.

Ohioans for Legislative Term Limits filed signatures and petition language with Attorney General Dave Yost on Thursday.

The group’s goal is to place the amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot. The organization wants to close a loophole in current term limits law. The group says that law has allowed legislators to jump back and forth between the House and Senate after reaching eight-year limits in each chamber.

Critics say term limits have given more power to lobbyists and the governor’s office.

