Proposal would raise OSU tuition more than 3% for in-state freshman, before freezing costs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University announced it has proposed freezing tuition costs for incoming in-state freshman, after raising costs and fees.

According to a proposal from OSU, incoming in-state freshman will see an increase of 3.3% in tuition and fees before their costs are frozen for four years as part of the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee.

Incoming freshman will be the third class to join the university under the guarantee.

The release states this is an increase of $358 from last year’s rate.

The university will also increase aid packages by $358 so that students with financial need are unaffected by the change.

The tuition guarantee provides students with predictability about college costs by locking in-state tuition, mandatory fees, housing and dining for each incoming class of undergraduate students from Ohio.

The past two entering classes are part of the guarantee, so their costs will be unchanged from their first year at Ohio State.

The university has also continued to freeze tuition for Ohio students who arrived prior to the guarantee program at a rate that has been frozen since 2012-13.

This will be the fifth straight graduating class that never experienced an in-state tuition increase.