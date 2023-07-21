COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Project Taillight started in 2020 to provide free repairs on safety lights and other small issues with Columbus residents’ cars. Three years later, the program continues to expand with the help of a large donation.

Project Taillight is beneficial for multiple reasons. It helps low-income Columbus residents get where they’re going safely and provides hands-on experience for Columbus State Community College students.

Program participants are able to roll through a Columbus State Community College garage and get their taillights, headlights, turn signals or any other car lights fixed.

“We found there were drivers who were pulled over more disproportionately in non-white drivers in certain zip codes, so Project Taillight was a preventative program to be proactive about repairs,” said Mercedes Wiley, an attorney with Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein’s office.

Project Taillight not only helps residents save money on minor fixes, but it also keeps them from being pulled over while driving.

Ian Andrews, an associate professor with Columbus State’s Automotive Program, said that while the program does not have a huge impact on the community, it is very beneficial for the program participants.

“We can definitely make an impact on the safety of their vehicles, the ability to get to and from where they work, which means a lot,” Andrews said. “It also gives our students an opportunity to work in the community.”

The students worked on Columbus residents’ cars for Project Taillight for the first time Friday. They say they are happy to give back in whatever way they can.

“For us, we’re just refining our skills and we’re trying to get out here and help some people and learn along the way,” said CSU student Robert Carroll-Gonzalez. “I’m used to working on cars and stuff, so it’s also just trying to get in touch with the community.”

The program is able to continue on with some help from the Advance Auto Parts Foundation, which provided a $25,000 donation.

“That money is going to start going to buying headlights, casing, bulbs, stuff like that so it just makes the overall dollars go a little bit farther,” Andrews said. “We’re not as reliant on grants from the city or city money and we can start to float this on our own.”

If you are interested in being a part of Project Taillight, there are a few requirements you must meet. You have to be a resident of Columbus in a household with an annual income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

To learn more about the program email outreach@columbus.gov or call 614-702-7462.